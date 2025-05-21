Events Email Briefings
Nvidia CEO says US chip export controls on China are a ‘failure’

Mathias Hammer
May 21, 2025, 11:22am EDT
tech
Founder and CEO at Nvidia Jensen Huang attends the Milken Conference 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2025.
Mike Blake/Reuters
The News

The CEO of America’s leading chipmaker, Nvidia, criticized Washington’s export controls on advanced semiconductors to China, arguing that they have backfired and pushed Chinese tech firms like Huawei to innovate more rapidly.

Chinese companies were given “the spirit, the energy and the government support to accelerate their development,” Jensen Huang said Wednesday. “The export control was a failure.”

Huang, who joined US President Donald Trump on his recent Gulf tour, has become engaged in “chip diplomacy,” a former Trump official told Bloomberg, striking deals in the Middle East and Asia.

Washington last week warned against using Huawei’s AI chips, prompting Beijing to threaten potential legal action.

Nvidia has sought to maintain its China footprint, including by releasing downgraded chips for the Chinese market even as Washington ramped up export controls.

