Killings of Mexican officials spotlight security crisis

Two senior aides of Mexico City’s mayor were murdered yesterday, killings that underscored the country’s ongoing security crisis.

President Claudia Sheinbaum — herself a former mayor of the capital — was elected last year pledging to cut the country’s soaring number of murders, which reached 200,000 during her predecessor’s term, yet Mexico reported 16,000 killings in her first seven months in power.

More than half of the population says security is their top concern.

Further pressure may be coming from abroad, with US President Donald Trump urging Mexico to crack down on cartels. “A full-blown recession could follow if Trump sees the efforts as fruitless and ratchets up tariffs,” Bloomberg reported.