Japan’s exports to US fall as tariffs bite

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 21, 2025, 11:30am EDT
East Asia
Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Subaru awaiting export.
Issei Kato/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Japan’s exports to the US fell in April for the first time this year as Washington’s tariffs began to bite and trade talk momentum slowed.

A major US trading partner, Japan was first in line for tariff negotiations and is especially vulnerable to US President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs, but the countries have yet to reach a breakthrough.

Tokyo has demanded Washington eliminate tariffs — a stance its top negotiator reiterated this week — as leaders fear making concessions would hurt them electorally.

Japan does hold a trump card as the largest foreign holder of US debt, Foreign Policy noted, and the countries will likely strike an agreement eventually “since it is too important for either side to have it end in failure.”

