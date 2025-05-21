Events Email Briefings
Israel mulling strike on Iran nuclear facilities: Report

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 21, 2025, 6:31am EDT
Benjamin Netanyahu
Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters
The News

Israel is reportedly preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, even as Washington pushes to agree a deal curbing Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

US intelligence officials do not believe Israel has made a final decision on carrying out the attack, CNN said, but oil prices rose on the risk.

Israel’s apparent moves point to growing fissures between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and that of US President Donald Trump, who has made announcements with Middle East powers “without heeding Israeli concerns,” the Times of Israel’s founding editor noted.

Any Iran nuclear deal remains a long way off — Washington’s demand that Tehran have zero domestic enrichment capacity is a red line for both sides.

