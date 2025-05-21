Google unveils new ‘AI mode’ for search

Google is stepping up artificial intelligence’s role in search.

Its new “AI Mode,” powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, the tech giant’s most advanced model, is “agentic,” Google said. This means it can not only find tickets to a sporting event, for instance, but fill out forms to buy them, while a “shopping partner” allows users to virtually try on billions of outfits.

Other announcements at Google’s annual I/O conference included new smart glasses intended to challenge Meta’s augmented reality Ray-Bans, and a collaboration with Volvo to add Gemini to its cars — allowing drivers to play music or ask for navigational help, while keeping their eyes on the road.