Art Basel to launch new fair in Qatar

Art Basel is coming to Doha next year.

The global art fair giant — known for its high-profile editions in Basel, Paris, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong — tends to turn its host cities into weeklong cultural spectacles.

The Miami edition, for example, is known to draw both art enthusiasts, as well as those looking for a good party. The fair will take place in the M7 hub in Msheireb, and is the culmination of a two-decade-long push involving art acquisitions and museum building to position Doha as a global cultural capital.