Washington Post downplays Prince Harry’s allegations against Post CEO

A top Washington Post editor instructed editors Tuesday night not to promote a story about a controversy involving the paper’s new CEO Will Lewis.

On Tuesday, a court in the United Kingdom ruled that Prince Harry could introduce new amendments in a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. over phone hacking — including one alleging that Lewis, then an News Corp executive, was involved in a plan to delete emails regarding the phone hacking after the scheme was revealed.

The Washington Post published a story about the ruling on Tuesday, detailing Lewis’ role and his denials of wrongdoing.

But in the hours after the story was published, editors sought to downplay it.

In an email to some staff Tuesday evening, newsletter chief Elana Zak issued a brief directive with the subject line “don’t distribute this story,” linking to Tuesday’s development.

“Please do not put this Prince Harry story in any of your newsletters,” she wrote.

The email contained no additional information explaining why the paper did not want the story included in its newsletters. The Washington Post did not respond to multiple inquiries about the decision Tuesday evening.