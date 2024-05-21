United Nations court delivers rare climate win to small island states

Carbon emissions are a form of maritime pollution, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, a United Nations maritime court in Germany, ruled on Tuesday. In turn, countries are legally required to reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

The court also recommended revising emissions targets down further, based upon the best available science.

It’s a win for a coalition of nine small island states across the Caribbean and Pacific, which had sought increased protection from rising sea levels. Island nations — particularly in the tropics — are among the most vulnerable to climate disasters.

The judgment is not legally binding, but it could set a precedent for decisions for future climate litigation.