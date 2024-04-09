Swiss women win landmark climate change case

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday in favor of a group of older Swiss women who argued that their government’s failure to combat climate change put them at a higher risk of dying in heatwaves, in a landmark case for the continent.

The court ruled that the Swiss government had violated the human rights of 2,000 women over the age of 64, known as KlimaSeniorinnen, or Senior Women for Climate Protection, who argued they cannot leave their homes and suffer ill-health during frequent record hot spells.

The ruling compels Switzerland to take greater action on reducing carbon emissions, in line with targets to keep warming to below a global 1.5 C rise.

One legal expert told Reuters that the case could serve as a “blueprint for how to successfully sue your own government over climate failures.”

While it favored the Swiss women, the 17-judge European court also tossed out two other climate litigation cases on procedural grounds: one by six Portuguese youngsters against 32 European governments and another by a former mayor of a low-lying French coastal town.

“This is only the beginning of climate litigation,” activist Greta Thunberg said following the court’s decision, according to the BBC. “This means that we have to fight even more, since this is only the beginning.”

