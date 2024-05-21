Prison consultant helps ex-Trump adviser navigate life behind bars

Gina Chon: How would you explain what you do?

Sam Mangel: People have called me a prison concierge. I bifurcate what I do into two parts. The first part is pre-sentencing, and that’s trying to help my clients understand what they’re going to be facing. Clients who are very, very high profile, they’re the most challenging. When they’re first charged, they feel they didn’t do anything wrong, or that the big bad government doesn’t have a case against them. And a lot of egos tend to get in the way.

Denial is the biggest problem to overcome. I explain that 98% of all government charges in federal matters lead to a conviction, including through a plea. Would you walk into a casino where you know those are the odds against you?

They need to understand what is going to happen to their life. You’re going to get fired from your banks, you’re going to get fired from the credit card companies, from your private banking relationships. If you are a father and a husband, you have responsibilities to your family. And you need to start preparing now.

The second part is after they have pled or been found guilty, explaining certain programs to them that can take time off their sentence, what kind of facility would be best for them. And then I’m with them until they get out, whether that’s in a few months or 10 years.

Q: You are seeing high flying CEOs and politicians at one of the lowest points of their life. How do you help them deal with that aspect of it?

A: It’s about removing the fear. I always tell a defendant, it’s a lot easier on you going into prison. You’re going to get three meals a day, a place to sleep. You’re going to have a lot of time to work out and take care of yourself. It’s much more difficult on the family, the loved ones you leave behind. They have the financial responsibility. They have the social responsibility, and the stigma.

Q: How are business or political celebrities treated in prison and what do they do with their time?

A: They’re looked up to. A lot of the younger inmates put them up on a pedestal. They want to hear their stories. If you were in crypto, inmates want to learn as much bitcoin and finance. With Peter Navarro, a lot of people want to know about Trump and politics.

White-collar individuals tend to write a lot of business plans when they’re in prison. People dream.