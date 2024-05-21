One dead, dozens injured after London to Singapore flight hit by severe turbulence

One person has been killed and dozens injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence on its journey from London to Singapore on Tuesday.

Authorities in Thailand said that a 73-year-old British man who was traveling with his wife died in the incident, likely of a heart attack. Seven people are in critical condition and 14 others have been taken to the hospital. In total, 23 passengers and nine crew members were injured, the authorities said.

The Boeing 777-300ER, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was diverted to Bangkok after it hit the stormy conditions while flying close to Myanmar.

Flight tracking data suggests the airliner plunged 6,000 feet in a matter of minutes after it crossed the Bay of Bengal, the BBC reported.