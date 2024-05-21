Questions swirl over cause of Iran helicopter crash as ex-FM blames US sanctions

The cause of a helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has not been determined — but Iran’s former foreign minister blamed US sanctions on aviation parts for the incident, allegations the US rejected as “utterly baseless.”

“One of the culprits behind yesterday’s tragedy is the United States, because of its sanctions that bar Iran from procuring essential aviation parts,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told Iranian state media. “[This] will be recorded in the list of US crimes against the Iranian people.”