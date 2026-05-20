Western nations let Russia in from the cold

Energy price spikes from the Iran war are forcing Western countries to let Russia in from the cold.

The US extended Russian oil waivers this week, and the UK on Tuesday softened sanctions on jet fuel refined in third countries using Russian oil, imports of which were banned since the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, meanwhile, may reopen formal communications with Moscow for the first time since the Ukraine war began, out of concern that Washington is distracted from peace talks by its conflict in Iran.

But the Kremlin will struggle to take advantage. Ukrainian drone attacks have damaged oil infrastructure capacity and ports, pipelines, and refineries are already running close to their limits, Reuters reported.