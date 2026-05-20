Watch: The Future of Philanthropy

From backing the first kindergarten programs to supporting breakthrough research, American philanthropy has repeatedly funded ideas ahead of their time or were too ambitious for government, innovations that later became public goods. Today, philanthropy is now at a tipping point — under political pressure yet increasingly central to expanding economic opportunity and underpinned by new technologies. Its role as a societal catalyst is evolving. With its capacity for risk-taking, experimentation, and long-term investment, philanthropy can move beyond filling national gaps and help seed the innovations that define what comes next.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary — and as public spending on education, R&D, and community infrastructure recedes — Semafor and key partners will convene the funders, innovators, and builders to discuss philanthropy’s role in advancing scalable solutions for workforce mobility and community resilience. How can technological tools make philanthropy more effective? How can grassroots initiatives thrive amid fiscal strain? And how can catalytic investment today translate into durable public impact for the next 250 years?