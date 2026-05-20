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War squeezes African, Asian economies further

May 20, 2026, 8:09am EDT
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Riot police in Kenya.
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

The fallout of the Iran war deepened globally as countries struggled to contain the impact of rising fuel and commodity prices.

Higher petrol costs have sparked deadly protests and strikes across Africa, with demonstrators in Comoros, Kenya, and Mozambique clashing with authorities in recent days.

The continent is particularly vulnerable given it imports the vast majority of its fuels. And Indonesia — which has taken a considerable fiscal blow from the war — imposed export restrictions on certain commodities as it looks to boost government coffers. The war is hitting rich countries too: The UK Treasury is reportedly urging supermarkets to impose price caps on some groceries as the government vies to tame higher inflation.

A chart showing fuel price changes since the start of the war.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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