Trump tightens command over GOP

US President Donald Trump gained ever tighter control over the Republican Party.

GOP critics of the president were among the highest-profile losers across dozens of state and national primaries. Kentucky’s outspoken congressman Thomas Massie was defeated in the most expensive House primary ever; Trump enemies also lost in Georgia and Louisiana.

The president has “near-total control” over the GOP, Semafor’s senior Washington editor wrote, but carries a 37% approval rating into the midterms: He is likely to lead “a party that’s both more loyal and less powerful.” Despite the results, opposition is unlikely to dissipate soon. A resolution to limit Trump’s war powers advanced in the Senate on the seventh attempt, after four Republicans voted with the opposition.