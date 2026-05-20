Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi Aramco gets its first quantum computer

May 20, 2026, 8:27am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An engineer working on a Pasqal quantum processing unit.

Saudi Aramco and French startup Pasqal launched Saudi Arabia’s first quantum computer, part of a broader push by Gulf energy producers to use technology to squeeze more output and efficiency from their oil and gas operations. Housed at Aramco’s Dhahran data center, the system is designed to address complex challenges in the energy, industrial, and materials sectors.

The launch follows Aramco’s announcement this month of a new supercomputer, expected online in 2027, that will boost the company’s compute capacity sevenfold for seismic imaging and reservoir simulations.

Aramco first backed Pasqal through its Wa’ed Ventures arm in 2023. The companies have jointly developed systems that help optimize carbon dioxide storage, port logistics, rig scheduling, and well placement.

Mohammed Sergie
AD