Saudi Aramco spends big on AI to boost oil output

Saudi Aramco’s new supercomputer, meant to accelerate the search for new oil and gas deposits and enhance output from existing fields, costs $373 million.

Once operational in early 2027, the system will offer seven times more compute capacity than Aramco currently has, enabling it to handle larger volumes of data for seismic imaging and reservoir simulations.

The supercomputer, which is being developed with local firm Solutions by stc, is a clear sign of how Gulf oil producers are using technology to transform their oil and gas industries. Saudi Arabia’s AI national champion HUMAIN was in part born out of Aramco’s past investments in technology, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has developed its own AI assistant and is working with US-based Gecko Robotics to create autonomous systems that can detect corrosion, predict failures, and optimize production — technology that can be sold on to other energy producers.