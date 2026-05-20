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Nvidia commits $90 billion to AI deals

May 20, 2026, 8:24am EDT
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia committed $90 billion to AI deals to cement its grip on the industry.

The world’s most valuable listed company will back developers, cloud providers, and infrastructure suppliers, tying more of the AI economy to its technology and accelerating the industry’s growth. But the deal spree faces regulatory hurdles — in one agreement, Nvidia will be “simultaneously acting as customer, supplier, and a prospective shareholder,” the Financial Times wrote, something likely to attract the attention of antitrust officials.

The chip giant will release its quarterly results today, and markets will be closely watching to see if the AI spending boom’s momentum is sustained.

Tom Chivers
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