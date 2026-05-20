Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Nvidia beats on earnings, but faces headwinds

May 20, 2026, 6:29pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to the media on the day he attends a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Go Nakamura/Pool/Reuters

Nvidia’s revenue topped estimates for the latest quarter, the chip giant reported Wednesday, but it faces challenges ranging from macroeconomic headwinds and its China business to sky-high market expectations.

Despite its blockbuster earnings streak, Nvidia shares have tumbled following the past three quarterly reports.

“Analyst expectations may have hit unattainable highs” for the world’s most valuable company, CNBC wrote.

Beijing reportedly banned a Nvidia gaming chip during the US-China summit, and much will depend on what the company says about its China sales.

US bond market jitters stemming from the Iran war also threaten the AI boom, which Nvidia is central to, Bloomberg reported.

Nvidia stock performance vs S&P 500
J.D. Capelouto
AD