Nvidia beats on earnings, but faces headwinds

Nvidia’s revenue topped estimates for the latest quarter, the chip giant reported Wednesday, but it faces challenges ranging from macroeconomic headwinds and its China business to sky-high market expectations.

Despite its blockbuster earnings streak, Nvidia shares have tumbled following the past three quarterly reports.

“Analyst expectations may have hit unattainable highs” for the world’s most valuable company, CNBC wrote.

Beijing reportedly banned a Nvidia gaming chip during the US-China summit, and much will depend on what the company says about its China sales.

US bond market jitters stemming from the Iran war also threaten the AI boom, which Nvidia is central to, Bloomberg reported.