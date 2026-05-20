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Monet bait-and-switch sparks debate on art and AI

May 20, 2026, 12:57pm EDT
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A Monet painting at an auction in 2026. Benoit Tessier/Reuters.

A recent bait-and-switch sparked a debate about AI art.

After a user on X posted a picture “in the style of Monet” and asked why it was inferior to a real Monet, hundreds of people replied saying “it lacks the texture” and “no clear focal point.” It was, in fact, a real 1915 Claude Monet waterlilies painting, posted as a social experiment.

You need to get your head out of the sand,” an amateur painter told other artists: AI’s image-making abilities are good enough to fool almost anyone, and it has profound implications for the future of art. Ironically, one poster said, the troll was itself an artistic statement: “A urinal can become a sculpture” if an artist says it is; “true art challenges norms.”

Tom Chivers
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