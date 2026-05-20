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Minnesota bans prediction markets

May 20, 2026, 8:26am EDT
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The CEO of Kalshi speaking at Semafor World Economy.

Minnesota became the first US state to ban prediction markets, in a move that widens the row over the platforms. The White House is suing to overturn the ban.

The markets were launched with high-minded ambitions of using the wisdom of the crowd to forecast future events, and help business leaders and politicians make better decisions. But they have been hit by insider-trading scandals, notably involving US military action in Venezuela and Iran.

The companies have a major incentive to prevent insider trading, Semafor’s business editor wrote: Polymarket is more valuable as a tool to help big firms hedge investment risk than it is as a bookmaker for “US black-op nighttime raids.”

Tom Chivers
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