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Colossal Biosciences engineers synthetic eggs

May 20, 2026, 12:53pm EDT
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Colossal Biosciences’ artificial egg.

Colossal Biosciences announced Tuesday it developed a device that acts as a synthetic egg, which successfully hatched two dozen chicks. The company took fertilized eggs from their avian farm and transferred them to a lab, where they matured in synthetic eggs kept in a controlled incubator. After the chicks hatched, they were moved back to the farm.

The process has yet to be peer reviewed, but the company is pitching the technology as a step toward one of the company’s goals of resurrecting extinct dodo and moa birds. Using ex-vitro reproduction, rather than individual surrogates, could help it scale up production of endangered and de-extinct species faster.

The process could also serve as a model for human reproduction (which Colossal doesn’t currently do). “If pharma wants to use it, we’ll look at it, but it’s not on a direct monetization path,” CEO Ben Lamm told Semafor. Colossal has more than 100 artificial eggs, and said it would share the tech with interested conservationists and research labs.

Rachyl Jones
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