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Chinese EV maker Dongfeng partners with Europe’s Stellantis

May 20, 2026, 8:19am EDT
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People visit the booth of carmaker Dongfeng Motor at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

European auto giant Stellantis and Chinese carmaker Dongfeng unveiled a joint venture that raised the prospect of the Asian firm manufacturing EVs in France.

The two are considering converting a French Stellantis factory to build Dongfeng brands so that the latter can meet made-in-Europe regulations.

EV sales are soaring on the back of the Iran war and ever-falling battery prices; the International Energy Agency forecast that one in three cars sold globally this year would be electric or plug-in hybrids, and has consistently underestimated EV sales growth in the past.

Sales have slowed in China, the biggest market, but exports are still rising, and manufacturers are betting on ultra-fast charging as a way of sustaining adoption momentum, Wood Mackenzie noted.

A chart showing the EV share of car sales.
Tom Chivers
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