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China, Russia offer veiled US critique during Putin visit

May 20, 2026, 8:11am EDT
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Putin and Xi.
Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Great power maneuvering dominated global diplomacy. China’s leader hosted Russia’s president, arguing that the countries offered “calm amid chaos,” a veiled critique of US foreign policy.

The EU, meanwhile, is mulling appointing a top-level envoy to talks with the Kremlin, ending a years-long communications moratorium following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow’s pariah status may be easing. Brussels also sought to smooth ties with Washington, finalizing a transatlantic trade deal even as the US drew down its troop presence in Europe.

And the White House appeared to extend its truce with Beijing, with China confirming it had agreed to seek $30 billion worth of reciprocal superpower tariff cuts following last week’s summit with the US president.

A chart showing Chinese purchases of Russian fossil fuels.
Prashant Rao
AD