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Westerners wary of China security rules

May 20, 2026, 8:23am EDT
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A man wearing a face mask in Beijing Capital International Airport.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Western businesses and officials showed skepticism of China’s public efforts to court foreigners.

China has voiced openness to international businesses increasing their presence there, and eased visa controls on a raft of Asian and European countries to bolster tourism. But wariness remains: Morgan Stanley reportedly issued its Hong Kong investment team with special devices to use in mainland China amid concerns of data compliance.

Likewise, the delegation that accompanied US President Donald Trump on his recent visit to China was ordered to discard any devices or gifts — even including pins — they received during the trip over apparent security concerns. “China can’t put its antiforeign message… back in a box,” a reporter who left the country wrote.

A chart comparing China inbound flights from several countries in 2019 and 2024.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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