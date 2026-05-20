Westerners wary of China security rules

Western businesses and officials showed skepticism of China’s public efforts to court foreigners.

China has voiced openness to international businesses increasing their presence there, and eased visa controls on a raft of Asian and European countries to bolster tourism. But wariness remains: Morgan Stanley reportedly issued its Hong Kong investment team with special devices to use in mainland China amid concerns of data compliance.

Likewise, the delegation that accompanied US President Donald Trump on his recent visit to China was ordered to discard any devices or gifts — even including pins — they received during the trip over apparent security concerns. “China can’t put its antiforeign message… back in a box,” a reporter who left the country wrote.