Elon Musk to cut political spending, focus on Tesla

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will pull back on political spending, after having become one of the biggest Republican donors in US history last year.

The world’s richest man spent some $300 million to back Donald Trump and other GOP candidates in 2024, earning him unprecedented clout in the White House as the president’s top adviser.

But a backlash to his political beliefs has hurt Tesla sales, and Musk has said he will step back from politics to focus on his EV company.

AD

Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to energize their own megadonors to spend tens of millions to help find the left’s own Joe Rogan, The New York Times reported, in a bid to “compete culturally” with Trump.