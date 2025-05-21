Events Email Briefings
Three Republicans resisted Trump — and now his big bill

Kadia Goba
Kadia Goba
May 21, 2025, 6:18am EDT
politics
Ralph Norman
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters
The News

A trio of troublemakers who didn’t support President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary could end up sinking his “big, beautiful bill.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., endorsed his fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley last year, while Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. and Chip Roy, R-Texas, backed Ron DeSantis. Now, the three are standing in the way of an expansive bill meant to deliver tax cuts, secure the US-Mexico border, and reverse some Biden-era energy policies.

“I’m a no,” Massie said immediately following Republicans’ Tuesday conference meeting — during which Trump made an appearance.

Roy and Norman, meanwhile, have individually railed against the GOP bill for not including enough cuts and or immediate work requirements for Medicaid, although the latter seemed to have a change of heart after Trump spoke: “That’s one of the greatest speeches I’ve heard,” Norman said.

