Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Pfizer licenses Chinese cancer drug

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 20, 2025, 7:03am EDT
East Asia
Man looks into a microscope.
Pexels Creative Commons Photo/Tima Miroshnichenko
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Pfizer licensed a new Chinese cancer drug for $1.25 billion, a sign of Chinese biotech’s steady move from imitator to innovator.

The treatment, made by Shenyang-based 3SBio, is being tested on several tumor types: The company’s shares leapt 52% on the deal, which it hopes will be a rival to the world’s top-selling drug Keytruda. Novo Nordisk and Merck have both also paid hundreds of millions for China-made drugs recently.

China’s pharma industry once focused on creating generic forms of Western drugs, but since around 2011 has become a growing source of new medicines, a 2024 report noted, comparable to Japan’s economy pivoting from adapting foreign technologies to becoming a tech innovator in the decades after World War II.

A chart showing R&D spending as a share of GDP for several nations
AD
AD