India aims for US trade deal by July

Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
May 20, 2025, 4:31pm EDT
South Asia
A worker in a factory in Noida, India.
Priyanshu Singh/Reuters
Title icon

The News

India is aiming to reach an interim trade deal with the US before July, despite signs of strain between the two countries.

New Delhi officials told Bloomberg that an initial pact, part of a three-phase deal, will likely be signed before US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs kick in.

India’s commerce minister reported “good discussions” in Washington with his US counterpart but the path forward seemed less clear: In early trade talks, India offered several overtures, but New Delhi appears to have toughened its stance, last week threatening retaliatory duties on the US.

Tensions also rose after Trump said he used trade as leverage to secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan; New Delhi denied the claim.

