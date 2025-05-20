How the Gulf’s lifeline for Egypt is worrying Cairo’s residents

A Dubai-based billionaire’s plans to redevelop downtown Cairo with new streets and skyscrapers — an area akin to his home — is drawing a growing backlash in the Egyptian capital, where residents fear not simply the loss of a historic district’s character but the encroaching influence of the Gulf.

The plans by Mohamed Alabbar, the man behind Emaar Properties and the Burj Khalifa, include the redevelopment of up to 50 acres of central Cairo, with the businessman telling Al Arabiya Business that Dubai offers a model that Egypt could stand to replicate in order to cater to visitors. For a country heavily reliant on tourism and facing hefty debt burdens as well as languid economic growth, the upside is obvious.

Yet some Cairenes are skeptical, worried that the proposals will only exacerbate inequality, cater to elites, and increase Gulf influence over Egypt’s decision-making.

“People think skyscrapers equal wealth, but they ignore the economic and political structures that made Dubai successful,” Ahmed Zaazaa, an architect and urban designer assistant professor at Cairo’s Nile University, said. “Egypt is in a very different position.”