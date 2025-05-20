Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

EU doubles down on Russia sanctions pressure

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 20, 2025, 6:40am EDT
Europe
Ukrainian servicemen
Stanislav Kozliuk/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The European Union upped its focus on pushing back against Russia, readying new sanctions against Moscow’s “shadow fleet” and agreeing a €150 billion plan to boost regional defense spending.

The announcements came a day after US President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, calls which analysts said largely resulted in little real pressure on Moscow.

The EU, by contrast, is expected to approve restrictions on the vessels and people who help Russia evade curbs on its oil sales and yesterday signed off on a program to jointly buy weapons.

AD

Brussels’ stance may change, though: “If Trump loosens sanctions on Russia, there will be pressure inside the EU to weaken European sanctions,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator noted.

AD
AD