Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China cuts benchmark lending rates in bid to boost growth

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
May 20, 2025, 12:22pm EDT
A person walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, in Beijing.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China cut its benchmark lending rates Tuesday for the first time since October, slashing both its one- and five-year loan prime rates to historic lows of 3.0% and 3.5% in a bid to boost growth amid the country’s trade war with the US.

Beijing’s cuts follow its policy of cautious monetary easing, weeks after Chinese officials unveiled a previous raft of stimulus measures ahead of trade talks with Washington, which yielded a tentative 90-day tariff reduction between the world’s two largest economies.

Global investment banks raised their growth forecasts on the cuts, but China is still expected to struggle to hit its target of 5%, as weak domestic demand, tariff fears, and deflation drag on growth.

Chart showing China’s benchmark loan rates since 2020.
AD
AD