WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the US, a UK court decided Monday.

Assange faces 17 espionage charges in America for releasing a cache of classified documents on WikiLeaks in 2010. Assange, an Australian, has been held in a maximum security prison in London for the past five years.

The British High Court’s decision means that Assange can now challenge US assurances over his prospective trial and determine whether his right to free speech would be protected. His legal team have argued that the case against him is politically motivated.