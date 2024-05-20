UK’s infected blood scandal exacerbated by ‘chilling’ cover-up, inquiry finds

Britain’s National Health Service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood in the 1970s and 80s and then covered up the scandal, a long-awaited public inquiry found.

More than 30,000 people received infected blood and blood products from the state-funded NHS, often originating from high-risk populations at the height of the AIDS epidemic, according to the six-year inquiry. An estimated 3,000 people in the United Kingdom are believed to have died after receiving tainted blood, and thousands more contracted HIV and Hepatitis C.

Successive governments and medical professionals failed repeatedly to protect patients and then destroyed evidence to conceal their misconduct, with the inquiry chairman, former judge Brian Langstaff, describing the coverup as “subtle, pervasive and chilling.”

“This disaster was not an accident,” Langstaff said. “The infections happened because those in authority — doctors, the blood services and successive governments — did not put patient safety first.”