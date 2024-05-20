Europe’s far right tout global support in European Parliament campaign

Europe’s far-right unofficially launched its election campaign ahead of voting for the European Parliament next month, presenting a united front of leaders from across the continent who criticized illegal migration, globalism, and socialism.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and France’s leading opposition candidate Marine Le Pen all gave speeches at the massive rally, along with several non-European figures who hope the same right-wing populist wave that has swept through other parts of the world will similarly sweep Europe in the bloc’s June elections.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei spoke at the event, triggering a diplomatic row by calling the wife of Spain’s prime minister corrupt, while an Israeli minister and allies of former US president Donald Trump also attended.