As Democrats double down on border bill, some progressives grow uneasy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is eager to put Republicans on defense with a vote on a bipartisan border bill. Not every Democrat is so excited.

Schumer announced he’d revive a border bill that died in the Senate last February after Donald Trump nixed what was shaping up to be a compromise for Democrats in exchange for funding for Ukraine. The measure would have made it harder to apply for asylum and easier for the government to impose new border restrictions, goals promoted by many conservatives. And yet, it failed at the time, rejected by all but four Republicans in a procedural vote.

The White House and the bill’s backers accused Republicans of deliberately refusing to fix the border in response and are hoping a new vote on it will help make the contrast clear. Vulnerable Democrats up for reelection like Sen. Jon Tester in Montana and Sherrod Brown in Ohio have embraced it. But some Democrats are uneasy with making it their de facto border platform without the added context of getting an aid package over the line.

“It’s...not lost on me that the last time we were here, a lot of people mentioned that this was a price they were willing to pay for the sake of Ukraine funding. That’s no longer the case,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif. told reporters Monday. “The foreign aid package has been approved. So this should not be the Democratic starting point for security or immigration reform.”

Padilla, who also opposed the bill in February, is upset that the newly revived proposal doesn’t address adding pathways to citizenship, especially for DREAMers, a component of prior bipartisan talks on major border changes.

“I agree, we need to address the border,” he said. “I wish we did it in a more thoughtful approach. But to think we could have something pass, that not one Dreamer is helped, no relief for a single farmworker or any essential worker, no long-term resident of the United States who’s been here working hard and paying taxes, it’s unconscionable.”

House lawmakers aren’t thrilled the Senate is taking up the proposal either, which Speaker Mike Johnson has said is “dead on arrival” even if it somehow gets there. “It doesn’t include DREAM Act or any relief for people that have been residents for generations,” Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif. told Semafor.