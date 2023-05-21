Thabo Bester saga reveals the dangers in South Africa's prison privatization

This story is really about the dismal state of South Africa's prisons and the dangers of poorly considered privatization. The local media has seized on the Bonnie and Clyde narrative. That’s understandable — it's juicy and, as more details emerge, increasingly bizarre. But, on closer examination, the story raises questions about the safety and effectiveness of the private sector's role in running the country’s penitentiaries.

Bester was held in Mangaung Correctional Center (MCC), around 12 miles from the country’s legislative capital Bloemfontein. It was South Africa’s first privately-run prison when it opened in 2001. Just over 20 years later, it is one of only two private prisons in the country. Operated by G4S, a multibillion-dollar British security firm, the prison has been under scrutiny for over a decade.

AD

Private prisons — which are technically Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) — appeared on the radar after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) approached the National Treasury in the late 90s for funds to build more prisons. Inmate populations were ballooning and overcrowding was a major concern. While the Treasury denied the request for funds, it did suggest entering into a contract with private entities to build, maintain and operate the facilities. Thus, PPPs were born.

But within a few years of MCC's opening there were signs that something was amiss. In 2012, South Africa’s Wits Justice Project investigated prisoners' claims that they were being severely abused, electroshocked, and forcibly injected with anti-psychotic drugs.

The South African government has failed to address these allegations. Meanwhile, the financial reward of privatization to high-level officials has resulted in potential scandals being swept under the rug.

While DCS has subsequently terminated its contract with G4S, some argue that journalists — such as those at GroundUp, the South African not-for-profit news agency that published the images of Bester and Magudumana shopping — did what authorities have refused to do for decades.

Investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins, who has reported on MCC for a decade, says that what we currently know happened inside the private prison is just the tip of the iceberg and that the Bester case has highlighted extreme levels of collusion facilitated by privatization.

AD

"The problem with privatization is that in private prisons everything has a price tag. People are busy filling their pockets," she told Semafor Africa. "Corruption has been going on since the prison opened its doors. Thabo Bester is the symptom of a much larger disease."