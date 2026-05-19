Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
China newsletter icon
From Semafor China
In your inbox, 1x/Week
Sign up

West intensifies efforts to delink supply chains from China

May 19, 2026, 10:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia.
Stringer/Reuters

Western governments intensified efforts to delink supply chains from China. Australia ordered six investors with links to Beijing to divest their holdings of a rare earths firm that is central to efforts by Washington and Canberra to loosen China’s stranglehold on the mining and processing of the minerals. And the EU is reportedly readying plans to require companies in the bloc to diversify their suppliers in order to reduce dependence on Chinese firms.

The US, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with a looming deadline banning defense companies from sourcing rare earths from China, despite industry protests that the sector is not yet ready to do so. A “global ‘land grab’ for rare earths is accelerating,” the Financial Times said.

Australia ordered six investors with links to Beijing to divest their holdings of a rare earths firm
Prashant Rao
AD