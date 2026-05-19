SpaceX prepares for pre-IPO Starship launch

SpaceX is set to debut its Starship V3 rocket on Thursday in a key test of both its technology and investor confidence ahead of next month’s IPO.

The first launch of the fully reusable V3 rocket, which the Elon Musk-owned rocket maker hopes will carry humans to the Moon in 2028, poses the “single most important pre-IPO catalyst remaining on SpaceX’s calendar” before its anticipated $1.75 trillion debut, the largest ever, a PitchBook analyst told Reuters.

The launch comes as SpaceX is locked in a race with rival Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to design a lunar lander for NASA’s 2028 mission.