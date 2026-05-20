Exclusive / Senators propose overhaul of US-Tanzania relationship

A new bipartisan bill would direct President Donald Trump’s administration to undertake a dramatic overhaul of the US relationship with Tanzania in response to the African nation’s violent crackdown following last year’s disputed presidential election.

The bill from Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, details of which were shared first with Semafor, would authorize new sanctions on Tanzanian officials and freeze security assistance to the country amid the ongoing political crisis.

“Tanzania has long been an important partner in East Africa, but the country’s recent democratic backsliding, political violence and repression cannot be ignored,” Shaheen said in a statement, adding that her bill “makes clear that the United States must stand firmly for democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law.”

For his part, Cruz emphasized reports of Christian persecution specifically, accusing the Tanzanian government of carrying out “a campaign of political repression and religious persecution.” He referred to instances of ballot manipulation, abduction of religious leaders, and restrictions on Christian worship at the hand of the Tanzanian government.

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“This bill will help counter that political repression and the persecution of Tanzanian Christians, and I am proud to lead it with Senator Shaheen,” Cruz said in a statement.

Specifically, the legislation introduced this week would direct Secretary of State Marco Rubio to submit a full review of the US relationship with Tanzania within 90 days, to include assessments of “democratic priorities” in Tanzania, the totality of US security assistance to Tanzania, and the African nation’s relationship with China.

It would also require the Trump administration to identify Tanzanian government, ruling party, and security officials responsible for abductions, extrajudicial killings, and the suppression of opposition figures. It authorizes the executive branch to impose asset freezes and visa bans on those individuals.

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Security assistance and financing from US development institutions would be cut off under the bill until Tanzania meets a series of benchmarks, including releasing political prisoners and enacting electoral reforms.