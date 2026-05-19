Putin launches nuclear drills in projection of power

The Kremlin launched three days of nuclear drills, a show of force that comes with its war in Ukraine going badly.

Kyiv has fought the Russian army to a standstill in recent months: Drones are killing Russian soldiers and disrupting logistics and oil infrastructure. Moscow’s recruitment is unable to keep up with losses.

Geopolitically, the Kremlin is facing setbacks as well: Ukraine is edging closer to EU membership, now that Hungary’s pro-Russia former leader has gone and taken his veto with him.

Whether or not Kyiv can militarily defeat Moscow, “they are showing to the world, to themselves, and to the Russians who care to know,” one historian told Foreign Policy, “that time is not necessarily on Russia’s side.”