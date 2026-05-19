High-end art market rebounds with two mega sales

Two pieces of art sold for more than $100 million, suggesting the top-end of the market is on the upswing after a years-long decline.

The sale of a $181 million Jackson Pollock painting and a $108 million Constantin Brancusi sculpture, both belonging to the estate of former Condé Nast publisher S.I. Newhouse Jr., built on growing momentum for the international art market: A recent report from Swiss bank UBS showed global art sales increased by 4% annually in 2025, a modest rise but one that stemmed a two-year contraction.

However, analysts fear that the war in the Middle East — increasingly one of the world’s leading art-buying markets — could drag on sales globally.