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Ebola hits central Africa, prompting race for vaccine

May 19, 2026, 7:09am EDT
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A Congolese health worker checks the temperature to screen a traveller for Ebola.
Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

An Ebola outbreak in central Africa has killed at least 131 people.

Washington placed travel restrictions on visitors from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Uganda after the WHO declared a global health emergency.

There are no treatments for this Ebola strain, and scientists are racing to trial new ones, Nature reported.

Ebola periodically escapes animal reservoirs and causes human outbreaks in Africa; one in 2013-2016 killed at least 11,000 people.

The virus spreads by fluid contact, often at funerals where mourners communally wash the dead; it is relatively unlikely to cause pandemics since it is not aerially transmitted, but the world is less prepared now for such a risk than it was pre-COVID, a WHO report found.

A chart showing aid from DAC members.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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