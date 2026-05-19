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Chinese men are learning to spoil themselves

May 19, 2026, 10:19am EDT
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A man at a spa in Hong Kong

Chinese men are learning to spoil themselves. As more of them live alone and delay marriage, those who might have spent money on romantic relationships are instead splurging on skincare, fragrances, fitness equipment, and other self-care luxuries.

The trend is tied to an overall increase in male consumption in the country: 2025 saw an 11.4% year-over-year increase in online spending per male consumer and men, for the first time, accounted for a majority of online Singles’ Day consumers. Facing increased workplace competition, where clean looks signify discipline, men are “reallocating budgets inward,” a China-focused consultant told Jing Daily. Mirroring Western “looksmaxxing” trends, a popular RedNote hashtag proclaims there are “no ugly men, only lazy ones.”

Brendan Ruberry
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