US plans to cancel 7 conditional commitments for green projects

The US Department of Energy plans to cancel seven major loans and loan guarantees that had been conditionally approved under the Biden administration, according to a former DOE official close to the process.

The list includes two projects that were still scheduled for completion by their sponsors, including a transmission project by a New Jersey utility, and a factory to produce low-carbon ammonia by Monolith Nebraska. Both companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

For a third project, a loan guarantee program for low-income homeowners to install rooftop solar panels by Sunnova, the company said in its March 10K filing that it planned to no longer make use of the program and has been in talks with DOE about how to “de-obligate” the remaining guarantees, totaling nearly $3 billion.

The other four projects were already previously cancelled by their companies because of other various headwinds: Battery factories for Redwood Materials, Aspen Aerogels, and KORE Power, and a plastics recycling facility by International Recycling Group.

Altogether, the seven cancellations amount to $8.45 billion. Asked to comment, a DOE spokesperson said: “No decisions have been made on any of these loans.”