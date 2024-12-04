Biden is racing to dole out clean energy cash before Trump cuts it off

The LPO is a secret weapon in Biden’s climate portfolio, a relatively small and obscure agency that sits on a huge pile of cash with the aim of underwriting innovative clean energy projects that are considered too risky for private investors. But it moves slowly, in part to avoid being burned by bad deals like the politically disastrous collapse of LPO-backed solar manufacturer Solyndra during the Obama administration. Now, a “supernova” of deals will be forthcoming in Biden’s final weeks, Miller said.

The purpose of racing, at this point, isn’t just to get money out the door before Trump cuts it off. LPO’s best defense against being gutted is its project pipeline, which, like so much of the climate cash delivered by the Inflation Reduction Act, is being directed to big job-creating industrial projects in Republican-majority districts. LPO was largely shuttered during Trump’s first term. Then, it was working on about half a dozen proposals. Now there are more than 200. All of those companies, whether they’ve been approved for loans yet or not, have already invested months or years and tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in the LPO due diligence process. Under Biden, LPO has also branched out from solar and EVs into a wider array of sectors — including biofuels, critical-minerals mining, and advanced nuclear power — that tend to draw bipartisan support.

AD

“It will be very difficult for the Trump administration to undo those projects without extreme blowback from all over the country,” Dan Reicher, a former senior DOE official, said.

One such project is a sustainable aviation fuel factory under development by Gevo, Inc., which is working to finalize a $1.5 billion LPO loan guarantee announced in October. Patrick Gruber, the company’s CEO, said he’s not worried about closing the deal under Trump: “It fits the direction of job creation, rural economic development, addressing a market need economically, and creating additional infrastructure.”

There’s still “a lot of uncertainty hanging over” the future of the office, one former LPO staffer, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the office culture, told Semafor. But, they added, Trump’s nominee to lead DOE, Chris Wright, has a track record of signing energy deals across clean and fossil technologies. LPO is basically free money for the administration, already approved by Congress, and therefore a ready source of relatively painless economic wins, they said: “Why wouldn’t they want to just make these Trump deals?”