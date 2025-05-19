Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US debt and renewed trade fears spook global markets

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated May 19, 2025, 9:42am EDT
business
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent
Agustin Marcarian/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Asian, US, and European stocks fell, the dollar dropped, and US Treasury yields rose on concern over the global economy’s prospects after a downgrade of American debt and renewed tariff warnings from Washington.

Markets had enjoyed a reprieve after US President Donald Trump suspended his “Liberation Day” duties and reached trade deals. But over the weekend, Trump told reporters his administration would impose new levies in the coming weeks and his Treasury secretary warned they could soon return to sky-high levels.

Of increasing concern, however, is the prospect of surging US debt if Trump’s tax-cutting plans — which passed a key congressional hurdle over the weekend — are realized: As Bloomberg put it, a “mini ‘sell America’ trade” is being revived.

A chart showing general government debt as a percentage of GDP for the US, China, and the EU.
AD
AD