Trump administration prepares to ‘incentivize’ expanded migrant repatriations

The Trump administration is preparing to expand migrant repatriations using a nearly $3 billion “America First Opportunity Fund” at the State Department — specifically to encourage more countries to take back foreign nationals now living as undocumented migrants in the US.

The fund was sparsely detailed in the Trump administration budget request earlier this month. Documents note it will be used for a wide range of “strategic investments that make America safer,” and mention broad priorities like countering China and repatriations.

But according to a senior State Department official and an administration official, President Donald Trump’s aides are eyeing at least part of the fund as a vehicle to convince more countries to take back their citizens.

AD

That arrangement appears distinct from the State Department’s existing one with El Salvador, which has reportedly been paid $6 million for one year to detain migrants, including alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele also suggested housing criminals who are US citizens in his country’s prisons.

“We will ensure the funds are being effectively used to make America safer, which will include continuing to expand repatriation efforts to incentivize countries to accept their own citizens who are in America illegally,” the State Department official told Semafor.

It’s not clear yet whether Congress would need to formally sign off on the fund in order for the Trump administration to use the State budget to pursue expanded repatriation, nor is it clear whether the specific incentives that would be offered would be in the form of direct monetary payments.

AD

But Democrats are already raising questions. They’re pushing the administration for more answers about the proposed fund, the idea for which is said to have originated at the Office of Management and Budget, rather than at the State Department.

“I don’t know what the hell it is,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee with control over the State Department’s budget, told Semafor.

Schatz said the administration has failed to respond to numerous inquiries about the budget request in general: “The customary way to do this is to come down to Congress and explain themselves and make an ask.”