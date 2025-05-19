Trade uncertainty opens up “Nigeria First” manufacturing opportunity

A leading pan-African industrial park developer is betting that uncertainty around global trade will drive the continent’s most populous nation to support local manufacturers to replace imported goods and tap into “massive” local consumption.

Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, which develops industrial zones in which companies process raw materials, has committed to investing $400 million in the development of a site in Nigeria’s southwestern Ogun state, which borders commercial hub Lagos, through a public-private partnership. The company’s founder and CEO Gagan Gupta said the site — which will host several industries and is under construction — will be operational by July.

The volatility caused by erratic US trade policies encourages African countries to be more independent, Gupta told a handful of reporters on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan last week. “This allows countries to say, ‘you know what, we put our national interest first’,” he said, citing the Nigeria First policy unveiled by the country’s government this month.

“Nigeria will be a domestic play with a lot of import replacement opportunities,” Gupta said of Nigeria, a country of around 220 million people that he referred to as a “massive country” with “massive consumption.”

He said one of the world’s largest textile plants was set to open in Ogun’s state’s Remo Economic Industrial Cluster, employing around 250,000 people and capable of producing 1,000 tons of garments each day. Gupta, when asked about the proportion of goods that were intended for export, stressed the strategy is overwhelmingly focused on the domestic market.